New Dee-Mack Coach Hired Ready to Coach From a Distance

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Leaving Canton will be tough for Cody Myers.

He’s been the Little Giants head football coach for three years and was an assistant coach the previous eight.

“I spent my entire life in Fulton County, something I was comfortable with. Once something becomes comfortable it becomes your norm,” Myers said. “Some of the best memories of my life so far have been in there with those athletes.”

Now the 31-year-old is looking forward to making memories at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. The new coach will bring his old-school Wing-T offense to the Chiefs. Dee-Mack will certainly look different to their opponents but Myers knows his opponents will look different to him, too.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to know these coaches and some of the things they do,” Myers said. “I’ve already started to break down their film and you see their creativity already. There’s some really good football here.”

Myers says he really hasn’t missed a beat in taking over a team during this pandemic. He still lives in Canton and is finishing up the school year there.

That was the plan when he accepted this new job in late February so he was already preparing to do remote meetings and activities to lead his team. Then the COVID-19 outbreak hit Illinois and the rest of the state had to coach from a distance, too.

“It’s been a benefit for me think like that and then come into a situation where everyone’s working from a distance,” Myers said. “I said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get to know each other each other from a distance.’ You almost learn more about people through a text message or a Face Time than you would if you were coaching them up in the weight room.”

He’s coaching his team from afar right now but hoping he’ll be with his new players sometime soon.