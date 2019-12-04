New Faces, Same Results So Far For Lady Potters

MORTON, Ill. — Bob Becker says the feeling around his basketball team is a little different this season.

“Last year we got to be the hunter, it was a different feeling, a fun feeling,” Becker said. “Our kids hopefully can have the mindset to hunt down another one for us.”

Morton won three consecutive class 3A girls basketball state titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Peoria Richwoods beat the Lady Potters on the way to the 2018 state title.

Morton returned the favor, beating Richwoods for the sectional title on the way to the its fourth state championshiup in five years in March.

This year’s Lady Potters are off to a good start. After nearly three weeks of preseason practices, Morton swept four games and won its Thanksgiving Tournament title for the first time in three years over the weekend.

It sounds like the 2019-20 team could be a typical Morton state-caliber squad, especially with five starters who played on last year’s team.

However, the Lady Potters have eight new faces on this year’s roster. And they say it might take a little while for everyone to get on the same page.

“We’re all still gong to bond,” said senior Lindsey Dullard. “We’re going to build our team chemistry. It might take a little larger than usual because we have a lot of new faces.”

Morton improved to 5-0 with a 53-43 win over Normal Community Tuesday.

“We are going to have to teach, learn, go back and forth and develop,” Becker said. “Hopefully, we can reach our potential by the end again.”

Even with a roster half-filled with new players, Becker’s high expectations are not changing.

“One thing he always says is just because we have a new team, I’m not lowering my standards,” senior Olivia Remmert said. “You have to come up to my standards.”