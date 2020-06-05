New Four-Team College Baseball League Coming to Normal

NORMAL, Ill. — Baseball will be played at the Corn Crib afterall.

A week after the Prospect league announced it wouldn’t play games in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cornbelters announce they’ll host games in a four-team college league this summer.

The Kernels Collegiate League will run from July 1-August 9. All 30 games of the season will be played at the Corn Crib with doubleheaders played five nights a week.

The leagues four teams at the Normal Cornbelters, Bloomington Bobcats, Quincy Gems and O’Fallon Hoots. College players will make up the rosters for the teams, which will play seven-inning games.

Monday and Tuesday will be off days for the league. Each team will play 30 games with the start times scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The league is hoping to allow fans to attend at 25 to 50 percent capacity of the 7,000-seat corn Crib.