New Metamora Coach Glad to Rekindle Camaraderie in Workouts

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It didn’t quite feel like the first week of football practice but it will do.

Jared Grebner began his head coaching career with a week of voluntary summer workouts for his players. No pads, no tackling, no blocking, no plays, no football, just conditioning.

And that was fine with Grebner.

“Sometimes it’s not about the X’s and O’s. Sometimes it’s about the team camaraderie these guys have. That’s what I miss the most, what other coaches miss the most and what the players miss the most,” said Grebner.

He was named the successor to 30-year head coach Pat Ryan this spring but the coronavirus outbreak meant no in-person meetings with his team until June. The former Redbird star quarterback and longtime assistant coach know all about Metamora football but we just really wanted to see his players.

In person, not on a computer screen.

“You can tell (their enthusiasm) through the Zoom meetings and when they finally show up and see each other in person,” said Grebner. “That camaraderie was really missed between one another.”

Metamora had workouts on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week. Roughly 60 players participated in the voluntary conditioning workouts.

“We’ve had a great turnout, we couldn’t have asked more of our kids, they came in with the right attitude and they have been working hard,” Grebner said.