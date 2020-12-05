New MVC Schedule Out but Without Fans Does Bradley, ISU Have Any Home Court Advantage?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley and Illinois State now have new conference schedules.

The Missouri Valley released its modified league schedules Friday. Each team in the league will play four two-game series at home and four on the road to limit travel and potential exposure to COVID-19.

Both teams will open the season on the road right after Christmas. Bradley opens at Valparaiso, ISU at Loyola.

The Interstate 74 rivals will play each other on their home floors.

Click here to see Bradley’s updated 2019-20 schedule 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Schedule – Bradley University Athletics (bradleybraves.com).

Click here to see ISU’s updated Missouri Valley schedule is here: https://goredbirds.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule/2020-21

But coaches from both teams admit playing Valley teams at home without fans will limit the amount of home court advantage they’ll have.

“I think the home court advantage isn’t as strong as it used to be, this year. Home court is when the fans impact the game,” said Bradley coach Brian Wardle. “The energy, the adrenaline, usually you’re role players play better at home than on the road because of the fans. The fans are the big factor.”

ISU’s Dan Muller feels the same way.

“I expect a significant difference in home court advantage,” Muller sid. “In general, home court is worth six points, that’s what they say in college basketball. But I don’t see that happening much because the home crowd, obviously, is such a big part of that.”