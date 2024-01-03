METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tyler Mason will tell you this Metamora Redbird team may look like last year’s state champ but there are big differences between the teams.

“This is a completely different team than last year,” said Mason. “We don’t expect the same thing to happen. We expect more out of ourselves than last year.”

Mason’s role has changed in the past 12 months. Last year, he led the team in points, assists rebounds and steals.

This year, even though it looks like he’s still scoring, he is really the facilitator on the floor. He’s trying to be a pass-first guard.

“Roles are different. I’m the point guard this year. I’m the one bringing (the ball) up most of the time,” said Mason “It’s harder to score but it’s a different role this year. I have to distribute and do more for the team this year.”

Metamora just returned home from wining the 32-team Jack Tosh Holiday Tournament in Elmhurst. Mason was the tournament MVP.

“He’s had to take that (position change) on and also be the team captain. It’s a new role for him,” said head coach Danny Grieves. “It’s taken him a minute to get adjusted.”

His role has changed but the results are looking similar to last season. Metamora is winning and that’s all Tyler Mason is concerned with.

Grieves is retiring at the end of the season, Mason is graduating the spring. The senior would love to go out as a champion.

“I’m a team player. I want to win more than anything,” Mason said. “It’ not only my last (year) but it’s Coach Grieves’ last time. I want to make him proud. We want to go out with a bang.”