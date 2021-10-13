No Down Year for Farmington, Farmers Harvesting Bumper Crop of Wins

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This was supposed to be the year Farmington started slowly.

The Farmers only brought back three starters on offense and two on defense from their undefeated spring team. Doubt may have crept into the mind of the players on the football team.

But that doubt didn’t last long.

Ethan Evans/Farmington senior: “At the beginning of the season, I had a couple doubts. We lost a lot of players last year,” said senior tight end Ethan Evans. “Everyone has proven themselves we’re just as good, if not better.”

Instead of struggling, the Farmers just keep winning. Even with a young roster, Farmington (7-0) is undefeated, state ranked, and showing no signs of slowing down.

“I think we’ve surprised a couple people people but a lot of people know what we’re capable of. And what the program has meant to the fans and community,” said junior quarterback Gage Renken.

Even coach Toby Vallas admits this summer he had some concerns how good his team could really be. He thought this would be the biggest rebuilding season in his eight years running the program.

The Farmers are averaging 51 points a game and blowing teams out. Vallas says the biggest key might be the fact all these guys get along so well.

“I think I underestimated the importance of cohesiveness,” Vallas said. “This team gets along as well or better than ay I’ve ever had. They believe in each other, pick each other up.”

Farmington won’t even have to take the field to win this week. The Farmers’ week 8 opponent, South Fulton, will forfeit due to a lack of healthy players to play.

The regular season finale is against Lewistown and then it will be time to focus on the playoffs. But the Farmers already feel like they are playoff ready.

“Most of the guys (are) not afraid to get on each other if someone messes up,” Renken said. “We want what’s best for the team and we want to go far in the playoffs.”