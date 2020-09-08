No Fall Games but Soccer, Volleyball Teams Glad to Start Practice

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They would typically have a few games under their belts by now.

Instead, high school soccer and volleyball teams haven’t played in any competition since last season. But they started fall practice Tuesday and players were happy to be back together.

Due to the pandemic, the Illinois High School Association moved soccer and volleyball from the fall to the spring in hopes of having seasons.

“It’s really exciting to know there’s a chance you’ll have a senior season, especially since most of my friends are seniors,” said U-High volleyball senior Maycie Welborn. “It’s really important to us to finish off in this (pandemic). So we are really excited to keep playing again.”

The IHSA is allowing teams that don’t compete in the fall to have 20 “contact days” of practice between Sept. 7 and Oct. 31. Most schools began those fall practices Tuesday.

“We’ve got the best we can work with now,” said Notre Dame soccer senior Caleb Hard. “We practice now and then get a few months of lifting in the winter and then we get to come out and compete for a state championship in the spring, hopefully.”