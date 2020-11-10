No Fans At Bradley Basketball Games To Begin Year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley University confirmed in an email to its season ticket holders Tuesday that mens and womens basketball and volleyball games will have no fans at the beginning of the upcoming 2020-2021 seasons.

The Bradley men’s basketball team will continue to play its home games at Carver Arena.

Due to the ramifications of the ongoing global pandemic, the leadership at Bradley University and the Peoria Civic Center have mutually agreed to renegotiate the terms of our existing contract for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season, allowing Bradley Basketball to continue to make Carver Arena home this season. Although the State of Illinois COVID-19 mitigation protocols will prevent fans from attending games to start the season, maintaining consistency, fulfilling contractual obligations to our sponsors, and operating in a fiscally responsible manner all are important factors in our decision-making process and our ongoing partnership with the Peoria Civic Center fulfills all of these factors. Dr. Chris Reynolds, Bradley Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics

In an email to basketball season ticket holders, options were given to refund payment for this season tickets, use the money to credit forward for a future year or to donate the funds to Bradley University.

The Bradley women’s basketball and volleyball teams will continue to play home games on campus at Renaissance Coliseum.

