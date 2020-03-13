No Tournament for Bradley as NCAA Cancels Championships

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley won’t get a chance to play in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

There won’t be a tournament.

The NCAA cancelled its men’s and women’s basketball championships over fears of the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Bradley was assured a spot in the 68-team men’s tournament after winning the Missouri Valley Conference title on Sunday.

“This is out of our control. We understand that,” Bradley head coach Brian Wardle said. “We’re not experts on the situation but we trust and are empathetic to what everyone’s trying to accomplish right now.”

The NCAA cancelled its championships for all winter and spring sports.