Nolan’s Buzzer-Beater Lifts Bradley, Ohio State Rolls Past ISU in Opener

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — Terry Nolan, Jr. scooped in shot with a half-second left in regulation to lift Bradley to a 61-59 win over Toledo in the season opener for both schools in a multi-team event in Cincinnati.

Nolan, a transfer from George Washington playing in his first game in 623 days, scored ten points and made two key baskets in the final moments for the Braves, who trailed 28-20 at halftime. Elijah Childs led BU with 14 points.

Bradley will play the host of this four-team event, Xavier, on Thursday at 11 a.m.

At Columbus: Illinois State missed its first ten shots from the floor and never recovered in a 94-67 season-opening loss at No. 23 Ohio State. The Buckeyes ran out to a 22-0 lead and controlled the game from the start.

ISU sophomore Antonio Reeves tied a career-high with 17 points and Josiah Strong scored 15 in his Redbird debut but the Redbirds were really never in the game after hitting just one of their first 13 shots from the floor. Five Buckeyes reached double-figures in the scoring column, led by Justice Sueing’s 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Redbirds will play UMass Lowell in their second game in Columbus on Saturday at noon.