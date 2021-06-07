Normal Community Enjoying ‘Unexpected’ Great Soccer Season

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal Community soccer is amazingly on a 22-match unbeaten streak.

And it’s not even the best winning streak in school history.

“In 2009, we lost our first game and won 23 straight leading into the super-sectional,” said head coach Matt Chapman.

Similarly, this Lady Iron team lost the season opener and hasn’t been beaten since. That’s 21 wins and 1 tie since the first game of the year.

Matt Chapman/NCHS head coach: “It’s been a fun and exciting experience getting everyone together. Seeing them build that team together. Our seniors have taken charge in leading that effort.”

Last spring’s season was canceled by the pandemic and Chapman says he knew he had about a half-dozen key players for this rosters. But after that he admits he had no idea how this team would respond after a two-year layoff.

It has clearly exceeded expectations.

“Expectations very much exceeded,” said senior Lia Ward. “We have a lot of people stepping up, making plays possible that I didn’t think this new team could do. I’m very excited with how the season has been going.”

After the season-opening 3-1 loss to Naperville Central, Normal Community won 19 matches in a row before a 2-2 draw in the regular season finale at Notre Dame. The Iron beat United Township and Normal West on the way to a regional title last week.

“This has exceeded expectations by a long shot,” said senior Ryann Anderson. “I had high hopes coming in but this is never what I could have predicted. It’s exciting to be a part of this team.”

Expectations exceeded. Now Normal Community expects to make noise in the soccer sectionals starting Tuesday.