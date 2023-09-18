NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Community High School football is off to a flashy 4-0 start, carving their way through a grueling schedule that they began getting ready for nearly a year ago.

Iron sharpens iron. This season the Normal Community Ironmen have loudly announced themselves to central Illinois that they’re the team to beat.

“I think it really shows that we’re real this year and have a real chance to go far in the playoffs and make a run.” Dexter Niekamp

“We’ve actually got a lot of confidence. We think we can make it far. But we got a lot of goals and a whole lot of work to do,” added Tommy Davis.

And they’ve done it by playing one of the hardest schedules in Illinois with blowout wins against multiple state-ranked opponents.

Head coach Jason Drengwitz said, “I think anytime you’re playing really good teams like we have been and will continue to play, it raises the stakes and helps them focus and lock in in practice.”

The work toward this hot start for the Ironmen began all the way back last winter when they came in with a chip on their shoulders after a heartbreaking loss in the playoffs. And that pushed them through the spring and the summer.

“Losing in the second round by one point and we shouldn’t have lost,” said Davis. “Yeah, so they just came to work and wanted to win this year.”

Jason Drengwitz: “I think it really goes back to we had a really good winter spring summer…in the weight room and out on the field which is a credit to our guys. Talk about just all the things we believe we can accomplish and proving ourselves right.”

Halfway through the season, they’re nowhere near satisfied.

“We trying to make playoffs again, said Davis. “But we not just trying to make playoffs, we trying to make it far in the playoffs.