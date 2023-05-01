NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Even though she’s had impressive performances in national meets this year, Ali Ince just loves competing with her high school track team.

“When you go to those national meets, it’s different,” said Ince. “You’re by yourself, no teammates there before the race to give you a high five.”

Ironically, sometimes it feels like Ali is all by herself when she’s running for Normal Community as well. She ran the 800 in a blistering 2:03.17 at the Arcadia Invitational not long after her 2:04 at the New Balance National Indoors without teammates around.

Now her teammates are cheering her on as she is one of the state’s top runners in the 400, 800 and 1,600 meters. She is also a force running in the Normal Community’s distance relays as she and her team get ready for track’s postseason meets.

“We have great girls on this team. I think we’ll be relay-heavy at the end of the year,” Ince said. “I would like to get the state record in the 800 once of these years, running under the 2-minute barrier at state.”

As one of the top runners in the state, Ince is being heavily recruited. She knows a big decision awaits her.

Even if it appears she’s kind of running from that right now.

“I’m taking all my official visits in the fall. Track is so busy right now,” said Ince. “I’ll probably make that (college) decision on signing day in November. It’s going well and I’m thankful for the process. It’s cool to see what (college) coaches have to say.”

She’s keeping her mind clear of recruiting this month as she approaches the Big 12 Conference meet, Illinois High School Association sectionals and the state meet. But she knows her mind will be consumed with college option this summer.

“I’d like to say I’ve narrowed it to a top five but I’m super indecisive,” Ince said with a smile. “I should start working on that.”