NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When he was 11-years-old, Jaheem Webber was already 6-feet tall.

So he’s accustomed to being the center of attention. Especially from opponents.

“I’m used to it, I’ve been double teamed my whole life,” Webber said. “I’ve always been the biggest kid out there. We make adjustments. I’m used to it.”

The 6-9, 255-pound Webber helps lead Normal Community into Wednesday’s regional semifinal against United Township. The game is a 7:30 p.m. at Pekin.

“He’s getting better and better. His best basketball is ahead of him,” said Normal Community coach Dave Witzig. “He’s only going to get stronger, faster and now that we have a season of him being double-and-triple teamed, we’re better at handling that.”

Opposing defenses aren’t the only ones giving Webber attention. He’s getting attention from college coaches interested in the NCHS post player.

Bradley, Illinois State and Southern Illinois have made offers to the junior.

“It’s pretty cool but you have to just shut them out,” Webber said of seeing college coaches at his games. “They want to see you do certain things. They want to see your team win. That’s what you have to do. Go out and play hard and pretend they aren’t there.”

Webber is in no rush to make a college commitment.

“It’s still early on for me. I will play (travel ball) this spring and summer and see what happens,” said Webber. “I’m getting some pretty good looks.”

Webber says the biggest change in his game this year is his confidence. He says he’s getting better as an all-around player as he gets more confident in what he can do on the floor.

“I used to struggle with that but now I feel I’m more confident,” Webber said. “I’ve gotten stronger over the past couple years. I’m trying to work hard and get better every game.”