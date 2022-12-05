NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – The Normal West Wildcats won multiple conference championships and tournament titles during the fall sports season. And now some of those athletes are finding success in their winter season as well.

It’s been very exciting just to make a statement and show what we’re about and how we’re a great team and have great programs around here. Gavin Camp, Normal West Junior Basketball and Football Player

They were Big 12 champs for football and soccer. Now some of those players have led boys basketball to their first intercity championship in 11 years and are coming off a huge win over Richwoods.

“It’s always great to see our fall sports do well. It gets momentum going into the winter sports,” said head boys basketball coach Ed Hafermann.

“We had a great transition [from football to basketball], added senior Tanner Couples, who played on both teams. “Obviously we had a lot of success in football and that was fun and to have a couple of guys come over, hopefully, we can translate that over.”

That transition was of course harder while switching from football conditioning to being in basketball shape.

“It’s been very tough. I remember tryouts, just going through the stretching, being super tired. said Camp. Couples added that he was “huffing and puffing during warmups.”

The team faced adversity out of the gate with stiff competition from their intercity rivals as well as early season injuries.

You’re playing your intercity rivals. Both sides of the student sections, they like to get it going. It’s going to be a dog fight and you know that toughness, that’s something that we’re wanting our players to have. Coach Ed Hafermann

With conference play underway, Camp says the team is ready to take on anybody.

“This team is very ready. And I think as we continue through the season, confidence is going to get higher and higher and I think we can do a lot of good things.”