Normal West Grad Invited to EuroLeague Tryout

NORMAL, Ill. — He didn’t know if he’d play basketball again.

But Kyler Stork is getting a shot at playing professionally. The former Normal West and Eureka College player is playing in a EuroLeague tryout this week in Indianapolis.

“It was definitely unexpected. I never expected to even be able to try,” Stork said. “It was God saying, ‘Go and try.’ If I don’t make it, just hang them up. If I make it, it will be awesome to be a pro basketball player.”

Stork is part of a three-day tryout this week and another tryout in August.