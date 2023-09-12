NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – Football is a sport played with your heart, but for Normal West senior quarterback Johnny Freymann, his heart is what kept him sidelined.

“Ventricular tachycardia, it’ll start to flutter like my heart. You can feel it. It starts beating super fast like out of my chest. And you can just drop. Yeah it’s fatal, it can be fatal,” said Freymann.

At the end of his sophomore football season, doctors barred Johnny from any contact or competitive action, unsure if he’d ever put a uniform on again.

They shut it down. Like the thought of me playing sports. Like I thought I’d never play again. Sort of like a why me like why is this happening to me. I sort of just accepted it. Learned to move on and deal with it. Johnny Freymann

Last fall, Johnny could go to practice in pads, but was limited to no contact, making him feel invisible.

“Being like actually part of the team…it just felt like I wasn’t actually there,” Freymann said.

Finally, this past spring he was given the all clear. When Johnny led the wildcats out in Week 1, it was his first competitive sporting event in nearly two years. Now entrusted to lead the defending Big 12 champions, it was difficult to set aside his understandable emotions.

Knowing that it’s here now, I was so nervous. This was my one chance. Senior year I cannot mess this up. People see that I’m stressed, they’ll get stressed. So I just kept it to my self. Johnny Freymann

Coach Nathan Fincham said: “I know it means a lot to you. So for him to handle it the way he has coming back this year and you know making it worth everything has been great to see.”

Thankful to be out on the field, he wants to maximize every day he’s got in a Wildcat jersey.