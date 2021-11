NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West said it knew how to bounce back.

And the Wildcats proved it. They rebounded from a two-set loss in the Friday’s state semifinal with a two-set win over Joliet Catholic in Saturday’s third place match.

The Wildcats (34-7) won by scores of 25-20 and 26-24 to take home the third place trophy in class 3A.