Normal West’s Walker Uses Birthday to Spread Racial Equality Message

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West senior-to-be Corey Walker is a rising star for the Wildcats football and basketball teams. The impact of George Floyd’s death has been at the forefront of both Corey’s mind and the Wildcats program.

“Both the basketball team and the football team have had great talks together online,” Walker said. “So, I really feel like this negative event has turned into a lot of positive things.”

Corey celebrated his 17th birthday on Wednesday. And in honor of his birthday, he took to social media to give his take on racism in the United States.

“I just felt like I had somewhat of a platform, just being an athlete,” Walker said. “If I could just make two people, if that, think something from that post, I just wanted to do it.”

Corey’s Instagram post has had a huge impact, with over 450 likes. Coming from a biracial family, racism has always been a topic the Walker’s have openly discussed.

“I’m proud of Corey because he’s really a reflection of Mary (Corey’s mother) and I and how we’ve raised our kids,” Corey’s father Valentine Walker said. “We’ve raised them to understand the racial dynamics. To help people. To have a good heart. To not shy away from having discussions.”

“I just feel like the world would be a so much better place without racism. I feel like it’s our role to start putting an end to it,” Corey Walker said. “At this point there’s no reason to have racism anymore. So, I just feel like we got to love each other and something good could happen in return.”

Mature beyond his 17 years, Corey Walker will continue to be a positive influence for Normal West both on and off the field of play.