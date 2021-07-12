Normal’s Brown Drafted By Colorado Rockies

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) –The baseball captial of the world this week is Denver, Colorado, where the All-Star game and MLB Draft are being held. So perhaps its only fitting that Normal West product McCade Brown achieves his lifelong dream when the Colorado Rockies select him in the MLB Draft Monday.

Brown didn’t have to wait long on Day 2 of the MLB Draft to find his organization. The Rockies draft McCade in the third round with the 79th pick overall.

Brown is coming off an All-Big Ten season at Indiana University as a sophomore and is viewed as one of the top pitching prospects in this years draft.

“It’s an incredible moment. You’re kind of just speechless. A lot of emotions. I think I was tearing up a little bit, a lifelong dream and just hugging my parents, just knowing how much they did for me to get here,” Brown said. “Colorado is an awesome spot so I’m excited to get to the organization and see where I can improve and see where I can help out. Just pumped to be a Rockie.”

McCade’s draft advisor let him know that the Rockies were interested in selecting him just moments before the pick was official. McCade says that moment of hearing his name being drafted is one he will never forget.

“We were actually slightly behind on the stream so I already had two texts like 20 seconds befor I saw that said congrats, so I knew it was about to happen,” Brown said. “And sure enough it popped up on the screen and had all the family and friends here to support me and go crazy a little bit.”

Elsewhere, a pair of Bradley University pitchers are selected by the Chicago White Sox. Bradley left handed starting pitcher Brooks Gosswein was picked by the Sox in the fourth round, pick 124 overall. Later in the draft, Chicago also selects Bradley right handed relief pitcher Theron Denlinger in the seventh round with pick number 215.

It’s the first time since 1993 that two Bradley players have been drafted in the top ten rounds.