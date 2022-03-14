MOLINE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Maya Wong and the ISU Redbirds are going to the NCAA Tournament. The Normal Community grad scored 15 points in the MVC Tournament championship game- a big reason why the Redbirds are going dancing.

“I mean I dreamed about this as a kid for sure,” said Wong, a redshirt sophomore at ISU. “I knew it was going to take blood, sweat and tears to get here, and we did that. So I could not be more excited and more proud of everybody on this team.”

Wong’s journey to the Big Dance has been unconventional. Three years ago, she forgo her senior year of high school to join the ISU program early.

Now as a redshirt sophomore in her third season with the Redbirds, Wong is a leader of a championship team, and has the respect of ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie.

“What I was most proud of is I thought she led. I was a point guard, I’m really hard on our point guards because you’re the quarterback of the team,” Gillespie said. “She kept us, it was loud in there, she got us where we needed to be. And then she gaurded, for the second day in a row, I thought she did an outstanding job.”

ISU is going dancing!!! pic.twitter.com/GnUycLNe4z — Matt McClain (@MattMcClain3) March 13, 2022

“Just from the moment I came here they welcomed me with open arms and all they ever want is for me to succeed,” Wong said. “They put me in positions and they help me get there and we were able to get the job done.”

It’s a week Maya Wong will never forget. And it only gets better with the realization of a childhood dream- playing in the NCAA tournament.

“I remember in elementary school I used to sit in my teachers classrooms and I begged them to put the tournament on, I wanted to watch so bad,” Wong added. “And to be able to play in it, it’s unreal. I can’t even describe the feeling to you.”