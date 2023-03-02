ST. LOUIS (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bowen Born scored 23 points and Michael Duax added 19 to pace Northern Iowa in a 75-62 win over Illinois State at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Senior Seneca Knight scored 19 points in his final game with the Redbirds (11-21). ISU rallied from a 20-point deficit and closed within six after a Knight free throw with 8:40 to play.

The Panthers (14-17) finished the game on a 16-9 run and advance to play tournament top-seeded Bradley at noon Friday in the MVC Tournament quarterfinals.