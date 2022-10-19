PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Missouri Valley preseason poll likes Bradley.

But it loves Drake.

The Bulldogs received 52 of a possible 54 first place votes and is tabbed as the MVC men’s basketball preseason favorite. Bradley received one first place vote and finished second in the league’s preseason poll announced Wednesday.

Southern Illinois, which also got a first place vote, was third in the voting. Illinois State, with new coach Ryan Pedon, was slotted for tenth in the poll.

BU junior forward Rienk Mast was voted to the Valley’s preseason all-conference team. draje’s Tucker DeVries is the preseason player of the year.

Elsewhere: Illinois head coach Brad Underwood shared the microphone with Wardle at the 26th annual Independent Sports Club ‘smoker’ in Peoria Wednesday night. The event is a fundraiser for the Peoria ISC, which raises money for youth sports programs and scholarships for high school senior athletes in the Tri-County area.

“Peoria is one of the best basketball cities, not just in the state of Illinois but in the country,” Underwood said. “It has a great history with the University of Illinois. I’m very familiar with the Bradley program I love coming to Peoria, it’s a great, great basketball town.”