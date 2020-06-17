Notre Dame Coach Enjoying Summer Workouts, New ‘Happy Place’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) —

Being a coach has always been a part-time job for Pat Armstrong.

Until now.

” I retired May first. I always joke and say, ‘I have to figure out what I’m going to do when I grow up and get a real job,” Armstrong said.

After 31 years with the Illinois Air National Guard in Peoria, Armstrong has moved his attention from the air base to a new home base for Notre Dame athletics. The Irish football coach has been caring for the facility off Willow Knolls road in north Peoria which will house athletic fields for baseball, softball, soccer and football.

It’s just about a full-time responsibility. And he loves it.

“I hike and I enjoy being outside,” Armstrong said. “I have a lot of happy places, this is one of them.”

This is the first week players on Notre Dame football team have had their summer workouts at the new practice facility. The PND soccer team had a couple of workouts on their new field last week.

“If you look at it, you can tell (Armstrong) has done a great job with his baby,” Notre Dame senior Liam Donnelly said of the fields. “He has apps on his phone for it and everything. I definitely feel he loves this field. It’s pretty funny.”

Armstrong says he’s out at the practice field three or four days a week cutting and trimming the grass on the property. Two baseball and two softball diamonds have yet to be built on the site.

A football stadium is expected to be constructed next to the practice field once the school gets the necessary donations, Armstrong said. Notre Dame has really never had a home football field as it shares facilities with other Peoria schools at Peoria Stadium and Richwoods High School.

“I would love to get this practice field to a point where we can play varsity games on it,” Armstrong said. “That would be amazing to have a varsity football game out here and put fans on the hillside. It would really be neat to say, we have the home of the Irish.”

Right now those fields seem to be Pat Armstrong’s summer home. It’s a home with a team he hopes to show off soon.