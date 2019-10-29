Notre Dame Edges Richwoods for Soccer Regional

PEORIA, Ill. — It took three days but Peoria Notre Dame is a regional champion again.

The Irish, ranked No. 1 in the state in class 2A, outlasted host Peoria Richwoods 2-1 in a soccer regional championship game Monday. The game started Saturday afternoon but was suspended by heavy rains just 19 minutes into the contest.

The Irish advance to the Galesburg sectional on Tuesday.

PND will face Geneseo in a 6:30 p.m. sectional semifinal. Dunlap and Rock Island square off in the first semifinal at 4:30.

Noah Madrigal and Myles Sophanavong scored the first two goals of the game to give Notre Dame a 2-0 lead. Richwoods cut the lead in half on a Tristan Wagner goal in the second half.