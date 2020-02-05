Notre Dame Honors Senior Who’s Missed Season with Concussion

PEORIA, Ill. — Bridget Taylor scored in her final game.

Taylor, a multi-sport athlete at Peoria Notre Dame, has missed the entire basketball season with concussion symptoms. She suffered a concussion playing soccer in October.

Notre Dame basketball coach Layne Langholf had Taylor dress in uniform for her senior night on Tuesday.

Then he had her start. Then he had her score.

Taylor, who’s missed weeks of school because of the headaches and other symptoms from the concussion, scored an uncontested layup in the opening seconds of Notre Dame’s 55-36 win over East Peoria. She immediately subbed out of the game to a standing ovation.