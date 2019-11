PEORIA, Ill. — One win.

That’s all Notre Dame needs to get back to the state soccer finals, where the Irish lost in the class 2A title game last fall.

And it’s all Morton needs to advance to its first state soccer finals since the early 1990’s.

Each school plays in a class 2A super-sectional on Tuesday. Morton plays Troy Trias in the Chatham super-sectional.

Notre Dame plays Lisle Benet Academy in the Sterling super-sectional.