HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Notre Dame got a pair of goals in the overtime period and beat Chicago Solorio Academy, 4-2, in a class 2A state soccer semifinal Friday afternoon.

The Irish will play the winner of the other semifinal match between Chatham Glenwood and Grayslake Central in Saturday morning’s championship match. The title match is set to start at 11 a.m. at Hoffman Estates High School.

The Irish, who trailed Solario 1-0 at halftime, scored a pair of goals in the second half and forced overtime. Kayden Hudson and Thatcher Hogan scored goals in the first overtime to give the Irish the 4-2 lead.

The Illinois High School Association mandates two ten-minute periods for overtime. There was no scoring in the second overtime.

This story will be updated.