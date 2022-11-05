CHICAGO (WMBD) – The Peoria Notre Dame Irish won their fifth state championship in boys soccer, defeating Chatham Glenwood Saturday afternoon 3-1 in a rematch from the regular season.

Kaden Hudson scored the first goal to give Notre Dame a 1-0 lead before Glenwood tied it.

Two second half goals from Nevan Libert and Thatcher Hogan sealed the deal for the Irish. While it was head coach Mike Bare’s fifth title with the school, it was made extra special by winning this one with his son Dillon as goalkeeper.

“Ever since I was four years old seeing my dad win his first one in 2008, it’s been the goal my whole life all they way to this point. Finally got it done.“ Dillon Bare, Notre Dame Goalkeeper

Well what’s really cool is that we’ve done it five times. And that’s really special. I think that puts us in the history books, we’re starting to separate with record after record at Peoria Notre Dame for a soccer program and add another star to our uniforms Mike Bare, Notre Dame head coach

Notre Dame had beaten Chatham Glenwood in August in a non-conference game 2-1.