Now Asking the Questions: Brown Enjoying Internship

PEORIA, Ill. — Even during the stay at home order, Bradley’s Darrell Brown is finding ways to keep his calendar busy. Last week, the two-time MVC champion signed with Rize Management, a professional sports management firm, as he prepares to begin his pro basketball career.

“I had a great college career, and it’s paving the way for me to do something special, whether I go overseas or be able to play in the NBA one day,” Brown said. “It’s been a dream come true just signing with an agent.”

Outside of basketball, Brown is finding his voice with the Bradley communications department as an intern this semester. His big project is his “Five With Five” series, where Brown interviews a Bradley athlete five questions about their life.

“Just to keep up with what everybody is doing during quarantine, and just getting to know people and letting Bradley fans see new people that they might not know throughout the day,” Brown added. “It doesn’t feel like work when you’re having fun doing it.”

Brown was supposed help out at Bradley spring sporting events, but the cancelations forced him to audible. H says he’s happy to be the one finally asking the questions in his “Five With Five” series.

“I didn’t used to talk to people that much, so I’m just kind of opening up,” Brown said. “Getting to know people and getting to talk to different people, much more nowadays, especially with my public relations degree that I’m getting.”