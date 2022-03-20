PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ohio State lost to Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon 71-61.

With that loss, Ryan Pedon is set to get to work as Illinois State’s new head basketball coach.

Pedon was officially unveiled as the Redbirds head coach earlier this month, but finished his duties as an assistant coach with Ohio State before getting started at ISU.

As an assistant with the Buckeyes, Pedon was one of the top recruiters in the midwest. In fact, he played a large role in getting EJ Liddell, a two-time Mr. Basketball in the state of Illinois, to commit to Ohio State.

Liddell is now a two-time first team All Big Ten Conference player and has starred with the Buckeyes. He believes Illinois State fans have a lot to look forward to with Pedon in charge of the program.

“Coach Pedon recruited me to Ohio State, he’s just a great guy,” Liddell said. “Hasn’t changed one bit since I got here and he just cares about his kids. He looks at us like his kids, he tells us we are his family. You should look for a well caring guy and he’s going to be a good coach.”