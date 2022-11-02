STANFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Olympia hosts St. Joseph-Ogden in the class 3A football playoffs on Saturday night.

It’ll be a special night in Stanford regardless of the outcome. The games marks the Spartans first trip to the second round of the playoffs since 1990.

Olympia, seeded 15th in their playoff bracket, upset No. 2 seed Benton on the road last Saturday, 32-21.

“It was a lot of fun. To see the fans rush the field after the game, to see how many people actually came down to watch a game from four hours away,” said Olympia head coach Eric Lyons. “I think our community is just really excited about football right now and it’s something that our community has been hungry for to see a good football team.”

The Spartans won on the final game of the regular season to go 5-4 and become playoff eligible. Now they are the talk of the town and perhaps of the state after their upset win.

“I feel like it really gave us a sense of they believe in us, here in the community,” said senior Blaine Halley. “I feel like there’s a culture change here in Olympia. There’s more people (out) every year to play football, and I think the community is actually you know backing us.”

Game time is 6 p.m. Saturday.