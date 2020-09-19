Olympia Cross Country Has Big Goals For Retiring Coach

STANFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Olympia boys cross country team has competed in five events this year, winning each one with flying colors. The Spartans say they are thankful to be able to compete at all this fall.

“Just kind of a blessing to be able to do somehting again,” Olympia senior Charlie Kistner said. “It had been a long time since I had raced and I was ready to just get out there and compete. I’m just happy that we are having a season.”

This year marks the 31st and final year for Mike Neisler in charge of the Spartans cross country program. Coach Neisler will retire at the end of the year and says this team is one of the best he’s ever had.

“I think what stands out is how hard our kids work,” Neisler said. “Over the years, we’ve gone from just coming into practice and screwing around to actually having goals and being team oriented and family oriented and working hard. That attitude is kind of what pays off.”

Olympia has finished in the top four at the state cross country meet in the last two season. The Spartans seniors say they want to end the year number one for coach Neisler.

“It’s big motivation, especially the year before last when we ended up getting fourth,” Olympia senior Logan Wheeler said. “Being top five, that’s a big eye opener and we got so much more to do.”

“It’s been a big goal for so long for us to win state together, because we’ve ranked first all season and come up short,” Kistner added. “I think we’re just ready to take the big title and bring it home.”