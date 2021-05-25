Olympia Softball Eyes Return Trip To State

STANFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Keeping up with tradition is the goal of Olympia softball. And the Spartans are living up to their storied tradition this season with a 13-and-1 start and a victory over a number one ranked team.

“Everytime they step on that field they know that they are representing Olympia and what that means to everybody,” Olympia softball coach Courtney Hoffman said. “So they’re ready to play all the time and getting to state is always the goal.”

The last time Olympia finished a season, it was at the state finals. In 2019, Olympia’s terrific run ended with two loses at state and a fourth place trophy, which provides motivation for the Spartans.

“2019, it was awesome, but it also left you with a feeling that you wanted to do better,” Olympia senior Chloe Scroggins said. “Last year was really tough. We had that whole team coming back and then it got taken away. That was a group that we had played with forever. So then this year it’s really just playing for them, playing for the tradition of Olympia softball.”

As the regular season wraps up and the postseason quickly approaches, the Spartans are hoping to add another chapter to the programs rich softball history.

“We’ve been to state already and we’ve been to state in middle school as well,” Olympia senior Kennedy Smith said. “So I think we just want to push and go all the way to state every year.”

“The motivation is to just come back and do what we were planning on doing last year, win a state championship,” Scroggins added. “So it’s just been awesome to see the success that we’ve had and to keep building off of that.”