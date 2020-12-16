Olympia to Join Sangamo Conference in Fall 2022

STANFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Olympia Spartans are moving conferences once again. The Sangamo Conference announced Tuesday that Olympia will be joining the conference at the beginning of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Olympia currently plays in the Illini Prairie Conference. The Spartans joined the Illini Prairie in 2017 after the Corn Belt folded. Olympia was a member of the Corn Belt from 1978-2017.

The Sangamo Conference is primarily made up of small schools surrounding the Springfield area. Olympia will be joining the following schools in the conference: Athens, Auburn, Illini Central, Moroa-Forsyth, New Berlin, Pittsfield, Pleasant Plains, PORTA, Riverton and Williamsville. Olympia will be replacing North-Mac.

Olympia athletic director Michael Castleman says that Sangamo Conference personally reached out to him about the prospect of Olympia joining the conference. The small town community feel and tradition of strong athletic programs was too good of an offer to pass up.

“Our kids are small town kids, and if you look at many of the schools within the Sangamo, it’s the small rural schools that are really around the Springfield community,” Castleman said. “Size of conference, stability, all of those factors, we feel like long term, the Sangamo is a good fit for our kids.”

Olympia will play in the Illini Praire Conference until the end of the Spring 2022 session before joining the Sangamo in Fall 2022.