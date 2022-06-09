WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Washington Panthers return to the state baseball finals Friday.

They finished fourth a year ago. But they fell better prepared to win the title this year.

Washington has had to rally to win its last three postseason games. The Panthers are confident that can play from behind or with the lead.

“We ignore the scoreboard like it’s a 0-0 game,” said junior catcher Keegan Isbell. “We’ve obviously had a bunch of big hits which starts up a big inning. We slowly chip away and eventually get the momentum and keep it going. We’re just on a roll then.”

Isbell had four hits in Washington’s 8-4 win over Sycamore in Monday’s super-sectional win.

“It’s happened a lot. So we know what to do,” senior outfielder Caleb Wudtke said of his team falling behind early.. We get the boat rowing and get the job done.”

Washington plays Chatham Glenwood in the class 3A state semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday in Joliet.

“There’s not enough superlatives to talk about this senior class and this team, in general. They’ve done everything you can do, and some,” said coach Kyle Wisher. “Go 14-0 in the conference, first time in Mid-Illini Conference history. We’re the first Mid-Illini team to go back-to-back to state. These guys have earned everything they’ve gotten.