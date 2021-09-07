On Her Way to 12 Varsity Letters, Georgia Duncan Won’t Slow Down

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Georgia Duncan feels like she got better this summer. She had to. She committed to play college basketball at McKendree University.

“I’m sure excited to play with kids that all want to be great,” Duncan said. “Playing at the next level, everyone will be good. I will have to work harder to be the best out there.”

The Washington standout will sign her National Letter of Intent in November. She says preparing for a college basketball career is something she cherishes because she’s thought about it for a while.

“I first picked up a basketball in fourth grade, my dad said, ‘Hey, you can play college basketball and get school paid for,” Duncan said. “So I thought I wanted to play college basketball.”

Duncan will graduate with 12 varsity letters as she’s been a varsity player since the moment she stepped on campus as a freshman. She’s an all-conference play all three sports she plays.

As excited as she is to eventually play full-time college basketball, she says she will embrace her senior year of playing multiple sports in high school.

“Part of the reason I’m still playing three sports is because you can only play them for so long. I might as well play volleyball, basketball and softball my senior year, too,” Duncan said. “I have different friends from volleyball, basketball and softball. Not many play all three sports. I have a big friend group.”