More than 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases now reported in Tri-County area
On This Date: April 11

PEORIA, Ill. — On this date, April 11, 2016: Limestone baseball coach Derek Renz picks up his 200th career win.

Limestone traveled to Morton and won 2-0 thanks to a complete game, two-hit shutout performance by Bryce Meyer on the bump.

