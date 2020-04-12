On This Date: April 11

PEORIA, Ill. -- Nathan Baliva has been the play by play voice for the Peoria Chiefs for 18 years. He says he will never forget the 2020 season.

"I think it's fortunate that I have been doing this for as long as I have, so usually you try to get a game or two under your belt, then you're ready to go," Baliva said about the season being delayed due to COVID-19.