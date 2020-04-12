PEORIA, Ill. — On this date, April 11, 2016: Limestone baseball coach Derek Renz picks up his 200th career win.
Limestone traveled to Morton and won 2-0 thanks to a complete game, two-hit shutout performance by Bryce Meyer on the bump.
