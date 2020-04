BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- Bloomington native and ISU baseball standout John Rave has had a whirlwind 12 months… Last year he helped lead the Redbirds to the NCAA Tournament before being selected by the Kansas City Royals in the fifth round of the MLB Draft. He was enjoying his first ever professional spring training before MLB shut down all baseball activites in March.

"It stung pretty bad having to leave baseball behind and it being our first spring training, we were really enjoying it. Definitely my first spring training, I won't forget," Rave said. "The Royals actually sent us some at home workouts, so I'm able to workout in my apartment and stuff like that."