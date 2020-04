PEORIA, Ill. -- It's been a long journey, but it's well worth the wait for Peoria's LaCale London. The Peoria High product is officially a member of the Chicago Bears after signing his undrafted free agent contract Sunday afternoon. London was contacted by Bears defensive line coach Jay Rodgers after Saturday's NFL Draft concluded, and shortly after a verbal deal was set in place. Lacale made it official at 1:00 p.m. Sunday by signing on the dotted line. He's officially an NFL player for the team he grew up cheering for: the Monsters of the Midway.

"It was just crazy, getting the call at first. (Jay Rodgers) called me, it was just facetime it was like, 'Hey LaCale, this is the D-Line coach for the Chicago Bears, how you doing?' and after that, I was just smiling the entire time," London said. "I'm like, ok it's real now. I wasn't upset about not getting drafted, because I just knew I was going to get a chance and a shot. I'm just grateful."