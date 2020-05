On this date in 2017: Mid-Illini Conference softball showdown as East Peoria travels to Limestone.

Raiders pitcher and Butler recruit Alyssa Graves was dominant. She strikes out the first five hitters of the game.

And Illinois State signee Ashley Emert breaks a scoreless tie with a 3-run homer off the scoreboard in left field.

EP picks up an impressive 9-1 victory in a season where they would finish second at state.