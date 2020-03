MORTON, Ill. — In our on this date feature, we head back to March 30, 2018.

Morton vs. Oak Lawn Richards in the Central Illinois Showcase. The Potters fall behind 7-3 but would mount a comeback.

Current ICC pitcher Logan Peterson gets a strikeout on the bump. Then Morton gets the bats going. Kyle Killion with the go-ahead RBI, as the Potters rally and win 8-7.