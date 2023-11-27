PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Darius Hannah quietly has blossomed into a key player for Bradley.

Always athletic, he first thought of himself as a defensive player. And was fine with that.

“Being a star in my role is what coach says,” Hannah said. “This year I have a bigger role. It’s part of being a leader.”

He still loves to play defense but now Hannah has become a 12-point, seven-rebound per game player that finds a way to score. And he’s one of the reasons Bradley is off to a 6-0 start.

“Over the years, I’ve learned a lot of details to the game to become a smarter player,” said Hannah.

Bradley opens the Missouri Valley Conference season at Murray State on Wednesday. Brian Wardle believes Hannah has set himself up to have a big senior year.

“He stayed the course, stayed the grind, kept getting better, kept working,” Wardle said. “Now there’s not a player on the team I want more to have a big year than him. He’s earned it.”

Hannah was only 17 years old when he enrolled at Bradley, the youngest player on the team as a freshman. But he says that was an advantage then and it still is now.

“Me being that young and able to learn a lot at that age,” Hannah said. “I learned patience on the floor, how to develop my body, develop my game by watching players who’ve been here, watching them train. Now I’m 21 and still considered young.”

True. But now he’s the guy younger players look up to.