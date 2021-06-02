One-Time Freshman Sensation Timerman Now PND Veteran Leader

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She worked her way into the starting lineup in her third varsity game as a freshman.

And Tegan Timerman has never left the Notre Dame soccer lineup.

Now she’s a senior with all that experience, being counted on to lead a young Irish team through this postseason.

“It prepared me for these big games, the intensity, the matches and honestly to help everyone else through it,” Timerman said. “They’ve never been through it or witnessed it.”

She scored twice and had three assists in Notre Dame’s first postseason game in two years, a 6-1 win over Rock Island on Tuesday. She says she’s ready to shine in these final games of her high school career.

Honestlty, postseason is the way to go. We’ve waited for it all year,” said Timerman. “We do what we need to do.”

Timerman jokes that she doesn’t have the coordination to hit a golf ball or softball. That she can’t shoot a basketball or play volleyball.

She’s only played soccer her whole life and is played she fell in love with the sport.

“They tried to get me to play other sports but I said I’m not good at any of them and I don’t know what I’m doing,” Timerman said. “When my older sister started I knew it would be the our set sport. We wanted to be dedicated to one thing.”

Her coach agrees.

“When she’s at soccer, it’s all about soccer,” said Notre Dame coach Ben Ralph. ” She loves being here, she loves being with her teammates, she’s a great teammate. She’s a leader for us.”

And leading her team through one more postseason run.