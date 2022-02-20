PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After 45 years as Bradley mens basketball public address announcer, Paul Herzog has called it a career and is heading towards retirement.

“I had no idea when I started 45 years ago that it would be 45 years of doing it. It’s gone fast and it’s kind of a mixed feeling right now,” Herzog said. “It’s something I’ve enjoyed, but I need to someway drop the mic, so.”

Herzog’s final game as P.A. announcer was in Bradley’s 72-64 victory over Illinois State Saturday afternoon at Carver Arena.

That game marked his 660th career game as P.A., which is a meaningful number to Herzog.

“This is 660, which matches how many home runs my idol Willie Mays hit,” Herzog said. “So I wanted something that was significant to me, even though it may not mean anything to anyone else, it means something to me. Thank you for all these years, fans. The emotion starts now.”

Herzog and his wife Colleen will retire to The Villages, Florida for retirement.