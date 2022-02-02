Payne Smith Could Lead Washington Swim Team to Historic Firsts

WWASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — No swimmer at Washington High School has ever qualified for state.

And the Panthers have never won a conference swim title. So Payne smith is out to change school history.

“It feels great to be able to shape the program that our school and kids put a lot of work into,” Smith said.

The senior is the school record holder in the 50-and-100-meter freestyle. Smith has led his team to a 13-0 record heading into Saturday’s Mid-Illini Conference swim meet.

That’s all impressive. But what Smith really wants to do is impress his coach, who is also his father.

“As any athlete knows, you want to impress your coach,” Payne Smith said. “I want to be at all the extra practices and everything. So I’m up before he’s awake to make him proud.”

It’s not that he’s just up before his dad. He’s out the door before him too.

“I heard him leave this morning at 5:00,” said Tom Smith, the Panthers swim coach. “He goes to lift (weights). He comes home, eats breakfast, goes to school, comes (back to the pool).

On Wednesday when most students were home from school on a snow day, Smith made a verbal commitment to swim at Florida Atlantic University.

Smith has really dedicated himself to his senior season. He says during the pandemic, he has to watch who he hangs out with.

And the multi-sport athlete he even cut something he loves out of his life this fall. He skipped football season to swim.

“It’s a small sacrifice to help my team and be something bigger than myself,” Smith said. “I’ve always been playing baseball, soccer or something else. I’ve never swam year round. This is my first year completely committing to it.”

It seems to be working.