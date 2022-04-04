NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ryan Pedon knows has to hit the ground running.

“This month of April, the way the calendar is set up, is pivotal,” Pedon said.

In the two weeks he’s been at Illinois State, the new coach has met with his players, hired two assistant coaches and started reaching out to potential new recruits. He’s trying to preach patience as he builds a program but he knows he has quick decisions to make.

But the former Ohio State assistant coach feels prepared.

“The route I took forced me to climb every rung of the ladder,” Pedon said. “If this basketball program is a machine, metaphorically speaking, I know how thee entire machine works. That’s an advantage.”

Pedon, 43, was very patient before taking his first head coaching job, spending 21 years as an assistant coach. Many of those years he was a Big 10 assistant.

That formula worked for Pedon in getting the ISU job. And that’s a lot like ISU football coach Brock Spack,

who spent 22 year in the Big Ten at Purdue before he took his first head coaching position with the Redbirds 14 years ago.

“I was 46 when I took this job,” Spack said. “I think the thing about a Big 10 (assistant) coach, you have a Big 10 blueprint. It’s the Midwest. You’re a Midwest recruiter. That blueprint will play well at Illinois State.”

Pedon is banking on it as he takes over a program that hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 1998.

“I’ve worked at six different institutions, I’ve seen a lot of different scenarios, the good, the bad and the ugly,” Pedon said. “My experience can help benefit our program here in the stages and hopefuly for the longevity of our program too.”