Pekin Breaking Long Sectional Softball Drought

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Nobody cares that Pekin had a losing record during the regular season.

The Dragons have won their last three games. Their final two wins gave them their first regional title in 21 years, and gave them tons of confidence.

“When you win, you have more chances to succeed because the confidence level goes up. I think that’s where we are at right now,” said Pekin sofbtal coach Skip Penning.

Pekin beat Limestone on the last day of the regular season. Then put together upset road wins over Normal West and Normal Community to capture the regional last week.

Now the Dragons will have a long trip to Minooka to play in the sectional semifinals Tuesday.

Pekin doesn’t mind.

“We have to make a two-hour bus ride,” Penning said. “They don’t care, they’re ready to go. ‘When’s the game at, let’s go’ is their attitude right now.”

Pekin’s run to the sectional is especially rewarding for a pair of teammates who are sisters. The Hall girls believed all along this could be a special season.

BITE: Ainsley Hall/Pekin senior: “My dad says he’s wanted us together in the state championship since we were little kids,” said senior Ainsley Hall. “He’s super excited and we’re excited to play together one last time.”

Sophomore Broghan was the winning pitcher in the regional title game.

“Every time we go home, our parents are asking us about practice,” Broghan Hall said. “And I know my sister is here to have my back. She’s oging to support me through everything I do.”

The Dragons are getting a lot of support, with their bats, gloves and pitching arms. And now they are doing something that hasn’t been done in Pekin in two decades.