Pekin Looks to Close Out Undefeated Golf Season Monday

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A magical golf season comes to a close for Pekin on Monday.

The Dragons have won every match they’ve played this fall. They had impressive wins for their conference and regional championships.

They host a class 3A sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course in the season’s final test.

“One last run,” said senior mason Minkel. “We’ve got a lot of momentum coming into it. We all know this golf course very well. I think we’re going to do well.”

Minkel and Cooper Theleritis have provided steady leadership as seniors. But the Dragons are deep. Sophomore Carter Stevenson has played most of the season as the team’s number two player behind Minkel.

Brady Gruden, Luke Riggenbach and Tyler Picken have been solid contributors as well. Now the Dragons are ready for their final test.

“Once Coach said sectionals was at our home course, I got a little excited,” said Theleritis. “It’s pretty (emotional) going in your senior year. Four years went really fast.”

With no Illinois High School Association state championship this year, the Dragons are looking at Monday’s sectional as if it is for the state title. An opportunity to prove they are among the state’s best teams.

“We know it’s the last match of the year. It means something, especially playing here,” said Pekin coach Jeremy Crouch. “We have seniors that are four-year varsity players that know this is it.”